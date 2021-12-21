Nicholas Dove

Nicholas Dove (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in a hotel room at the Rio hotel-casino earlier this month, police said.

According to Las Vegas police, on Dec. 3 at approximately 12:17 a.m., officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 3700 block of West Flamingo Road. Arriving officers were directed to a hotel room where they located a male suffering from stab wounds, police said.

The victim was transported to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced deceased.

Detectives said at the time that they believed that the incident was narcotics-related and that the suspect was known to the victim.

Through the investigation, police identified Nicholas Dove, 27, as the suspect in the case, police said.

On Dec. 17, Dove was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon and battery with the use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.