LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police investigated a fatal shooting on Saturday night near Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard.
The shooting happened on Sept. 14 about 10 p.m. on the 2100 block of Industrial, police said. One man was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on scene.
Industrial was closed while officers investigated.
On Tuesday, police said they arrested 27-year-old Alexander Buzz in connection with this homicide. They said the Criminal Apprehension Team found him in a home on the 800 block of Silverado Ranch.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
Bad drug deal between the other color or filth from the most west state where the garbage is coming from. The LV owners kept that stuff out of here back in the good old days
