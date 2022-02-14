Daniel Gordon

Daniel Gordon (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting Oct. 30 in the east valley.

According to police, the shooting, which occurred around 10:40 p.m. in the 5100 block of East Twain Avenue, dispute over a vehicle.

Arriving officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the man deceased on scene.

Police said that the victim was in a dispute with several other people regarding a vehicle. During the dispute, according to police, a suspect approached the group and began shooting, striking the victim.

Through the course of the investigation, police identified Daniel Gordon, 36, as the suspect in this case.

Las Vegas police say Gordon was arrested and booked into CCDC for open murder on Feb. 10.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Bill C.
Bill C.

What a dope. He shot someone but he wasn't even the one involved in the beef with the dead guy. Was that worth going to prison for?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.