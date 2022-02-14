LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting Oct. 30 in the east valley.
According to police, the shooting, which occurred around 10:40 p.m. in the 5100 block of East Twain Avenue, dispute over a vehicle.
Arriving officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the man deceased on scene.
Daniel Gordon has been arrested in connection to a homicide that occurred on October 30, 2021 near Twain Ave & Nellis Blvd. Click on the attached documents for more information. Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Homicide 702-828-3521 or @CrimeStoppersNV pic.twitter.com/lFo49ZtsLM— LVMPD (@LVMPD) February 14, 2022
Police said that the victim was in a dispute with several other people regarding a vehicle. During the dispute, according to police, a suspect approached the group and began shooting, striking the victim.
Through the course of the investigation, police identified Daniel Gordon, 36, as the suspect in this case.
Las Vegas police say Gordon was arrested and booked into CCDC for open murder on Feb. 10.
What a dope. He shot someone but he wasn't even the one involved in the beef with the dead guy. Was that worth going to prison for?
