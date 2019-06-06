LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police arrested a man on May 22 in connection to a shooting that left a woman disfigured.
Gregory Minner, 41, faces attempted murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder charges, according to jail records. His bail has been set for $100,000.
He was also charged with battery with use of a deadly weapon and mayhem with use of a deadly weapon.
On May 17, Las Vegas Metropolitan police said officers were called to an apartment complex after a woman called 911, saying she had been shot in the face, according to Minner's arrest report.
When police arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound around her left eye. The woman was transported to Sunrise Hospital for treatment, the report said. The woman's left eyeball and eye socket were completely destroyed and "damaged beyond repair" after the shooting.
A man who was identified in police records as Mario Rhodes was also at the scene, according to the report. Rhodes, who was briefly put into custody, told police he was not the one who shot the victim, and that he was at the apartment to check in on her. Police were able to confirm this and Rhodes was released.
When police interviewed neighbors during their investigation, witnesses said they saw Rhodes arguing with another man, later identified as Minner, about "being disrespected," the report said. Police were able to identify the other man as Minner due to the circle-shaped scar under his eye.
On May 18, the victim was interviewed by police at Sunrise Hospital, the report said. The woman told police she heard a knock at the door and when she opened it, she said she saw Minner standing in the doorway.
Minner had asked her where Rhodes was, and she responded that he wasn't at the apartment, according to the report. Another man, identified in the report as Diel Flannigan, stepped over the threshold of the door and "placed the barrel of a small handgun in her mouth," the report said. Flannigan fired once and the woman turned her head, causing the bullet to enter her left eye socket and become lodged in her right jaw.
When the woman fell to the ground, Flannigan and Minner began beating her, according to the arrest report. After they left, the woman managed to call for help. The woman was able to identify Flannigan and Minner at the hospital during a photo lineup, the report said.
When police interviewed the victim on again May 22 at Sunrise Hospital, she told officers that she had gotten into an argument with Minner' sister on the day of the shooting. According to the report, the sister had become upset at having been locked out of her apartment since the victim was trying to move out.
The victim apologized to Minner's sister, but the latter became upset and told the victim she would tell her uncle (Flannigan) that someone had pointed a gun at her, the report said. The victim told Minner not to do that, as her lie could cause problems. According to the arrest report, Minner touched the victim's left cheek and said, "Oh, hunny, you will see."
On May 21, Minner's sister had called police twice and said she was being chased at Molasky Park by a man with a gun, the report said. She identified the man chasing her as Rhodes. Police said they believed Rhodes was attempting to retaliate for what happened to the victim. Rhodes left the park before police could arrive.
On May 22, Las Vegas police located Minner and brought him in for questioning. According to his arrest report, Minner said he knew why he had been brought in and began sharing what had happened during the shooting.
Minner admitted to police that he had knocked on the victim's door to get paperwork that belonged to his children, but he said that Flannigan pushed past him and entered the apartment, the report said. Minner admitted to hearing a gunshot, but didn't stick around to see what had happened. When asked why he didn't call the police, Minner explained he didn't want to get involved.
According to his arrest report, Minner said he learned about the shooting from his sister on May 22, but police considered this unlikely given that his sister had been chased by Rhodes the day before. Minner kept to his story, but police said this led officers to believe Minner knew about the argument between his sister and the victim on May 17.
"A reasonable person would believe that Minner knew and was involved in the shooting," the report said. "As his role was getting [the victim] to open the door, as they knew she would not answer if [Flannigan] was knocking at the door."
Minner admitted to police during his interview that his sister told him "word on the street was that he was possibly involved in the shooting," according to the report. He also kept telling police how he was uninvolved in the shooting.
"Minner's actions on the night of the shooting and subsequent days since do not appear to be consistent with an uninvolved witness to the shooting," his arrest report said.
He is scheduled to appear in court on June 11 at 9:30 a.m. for a preliminary hearing.
