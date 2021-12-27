UPDATE (Dec. 27) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced on Monday, Dec. 27 that an arrest has been made in connection with a man's body that was found inside an apartment in the east valley in August.
According to police, on Dec. 23, homicide detectives arrested 28-year-old Edward Jones in connection with the incident. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder.
On December 23, detectives arrested Edward Jones, 28, for a homicide that occurred on August 11 near Tropicana and Nellis. Click here for more: https://t.co/MLxamYyV6z pic.twitter.com/yHwOMl8aLR— LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 27, 2021
Original story continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside an apartment in the east valley on Wednesday.
About 8:36 a.m. on Aug. 11, authorities responded to a call at an apartment complex in the 4800 block of East Tropicana near Nellis Boulevard reference an injured male. Arriving officers found an adult man with an apparent gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
Homicide detectives have not identified a suspect or motive as of Thursday morning.
The victim was identified as 30-year-old Donald Shields Jr. of Las Vegas. He died of a gunshot wound of the head in a homicide
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
