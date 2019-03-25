LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man arrested in connection with the disappearance of a 13-year-old girl at Circus Circus had made prior arrangements to meet her, according to an arrest report.
Police responded on March 15 to a call of person missing from Circus Circus, according to the report. The woman said she and the teen were in town for spring break, and she noticed the girl had disappeared.
Detectives and hotel security personnel viewed surveillance footage and saw the victim walking through the casino with a man, the report said. Police matched the man with a person on one of the victim's social media pages; he was later identified as Brian Milliron, 34.
Investigators found the victim and Milliron at the Bellagio, where they were taken into custody, the report said. While on the scene, the victim told medical personnel she and Milliron had had sex and that she had to use drugs.
The victim told police she had met Milliron on a dating site, and they had agreed to meet up March 15 at Circus Circus, according to the report. They left and went to an unknown hotel where various sex acts occurred, the girl told police. She underwent a SANE exam to collect biological evidence; results were pending.
Milliron was taken into custody and transported to police headquarters. After being read his rights, Milliron told police he met the victim online and continued to talk on the phone before deciding to meet in Las Vegas, the arrest report said.
Milliron later admitted to various sexual acts, but wasn't sure which hotel he and the victim had gone to, the report said. He also stated he was the victim's boyfriend and he had been hoping to see her again the future after she went home from spring break.
During questioning, Milliron told Metro he had been arrested on a similar charge when he was 19. He said he had had sex with a girl who said she was 18, but was actually only 14.
When asked about his drug usage during his time with the victim, Milliron told police they had both used drugs, but didn't say how he offered the drugs or how they were administered to the victim.
Police asked Milliron how many times they had done meth, to which he replied, "I don't know. I didn't count."
Milliron was arrested March 16 on three counts of sexual assault on a victim under 14, 12 counts of lewdness with a minor under 14, administering a drug to aid in the commission of felony and kidnapping, according to the arrest report.
