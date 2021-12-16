LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man has been arrested in connection with sexual assault cold cases in Las Vegas, after DNA evidence linked him to the cases.
Custom and Border Protection agents arrested Zeng Lin, 40, at John F Kennedy Airport in New York on Nov. 20 for two arrest warrants for sexual assaults in Las Vegas.
Lin has been extradited to Las Vegas and is being housed in the Clark County Detention Center. As part of the National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, DNA evidence was linked between two unsolved sexual assault cases that occurred in 2015 and 2018 in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction.
The cases were reviewed by cold case investigators who were able to identify Lin as the suspect in these crimes and arrest warrants were issued. Through the course of the investigation, detectives learned Lin was living out of the country.
On November 27, 2021, Homeland Security Investigations learned Lin was going to be boarding a flight from Singapore to New York. LVMPD Detectives worked with Port Authority Police and Custom and Border Protection to coordinate Lin’s arrest upon his arrival to New York.
Anyone who may have been a victim of Lin’s or has information about his crimes is urged to contact the LVMPD Sex Offender Apprehension Program by phone at 702-828- 3421.
To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
