LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police arrested a suspect in connection with two fatal shootings and "several criminal incidents" across the valley over the past week.
John Anthony Carrillo, 29, was taken into custody following two shootings on July 1, one on Euclid Avenue east of downtown and a second late-night shooting on Silverado Ranch near Maryland Parkway.
Las Vegas police said Carrillo arrived at a house on Euclid Avenue about 9:48 a.m. that morning for a drug trade and entered a home, shot a victim, who later died, and stole a white Nissan Altima and fled.
Carrillo was arrested in the 300 block of East Silverado Ranch Boulevard after a deadly shooting in the Henderson Police Department's jurisdiction near Maryland Parkway and Cactus Avenue. Henderson police found a 32-year-old man dead with an apparent gunshot wound at this location.
During the investigation, detectives learned Carrillo was involved in "several criminal incidents" between June 26 and June 30. He was linked to domestic battery, grand larceny auto and robbery.
Carrillo is also suspected in a shooting at a convenience store on June 30 in the 1400 block of East Charleston where one person was shot.
LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer said moments before the June 30 shooting, Carrillo carjacked a person at Eastern and Bonanza and went to a different convenience store before he allegedly shot someone at the East Charleston store.
“This is an extremely violent person. He’s one of the most violent criminals I’ve seen in my 24 years of law enforcement,” Spencer said.
Carrillo is booked at the Clark County Detention Center on a murder charge, as well as the aforementioned alleged crimes. He appeared in court on Saturday where he was ordered to be held without bail. He's scheduled to appear in court again next week.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.
Police previously reported Carrillo was 39 years old.
ORIGINAL STORY:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson police said one person was dead after a shooting Thursday night near Maryland Parkway and Cactus Road.
Police said the incident took place around 11:30 p.m. and that a suspect was taken into custody.
An officer on scene told FOX5 that the incident involved multiple locations and stems from an investigation "lasting several days."
Henderson Police are expected to provide more details at a later time.
