NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) North Las Vegas police said they arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with the death of a woman Tuesday afternoon.
Police arrested Ernest Milton Smith Jr. for murder.
Police said a 38-year-old woman was found dead with "battery wounds" at an apartment in the 3300 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard just after 3 p.m.
Citing the preliminary investigation, police said the victim and Smith were in a dating relationship. She suffered injuries from a physical altercation with Smith which caused her death.
Neighbors said they heard an argument at the apartment. The case was originally reported as a medical call at about 2 p.m.
This was the 17th reported homicide in North Las Vegas in 2018.
Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
