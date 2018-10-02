LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was arrested in connection to the theft of two puppies from a west Las Vegas pet store.
Las Vegas Metro police arrested 31-year-old Sean Ross on Monday, Oct. 1 after North Las Vegas police caught him setting up a camp near North Decatur Boulevard and West Rome Boulevard. Police said Ross may be homeless.
Ross did not have the puppies in his possession during the arrest, police said.
He was taken to LVMPD's Northwest Area Command for questioning, but he did not provide details about the puppies whereabouts. Police said Ross appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
On Sept. 27, police said Ross forcefully entered Petland Las Vegas on the 8800 block of West Charleston Boulevard.
A store employee saw Ross grab two puppies and flee through the front door of the business.
Ross was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of burglary and one count of grand larceny.
Anyone with information leading to the location of the missing puppies is urged to call LVMPD's Northwest Area Command Investigations Section at 702-828-3577.
Another Las Vegas methhead commiting dumb crimes, what else is new?
