LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Officers arrested a man after an injured woman was taken to a hospital and died, according to police.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Charles Talley, 50, faces sexual assault and murder charges after officers found the woman in an apartment on the 2900 block of Juniper Hills Boulevard, in east Las Vegas.
Police were called to the apartment at about 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 24 after a caller said a naked man had knocked on the door and appeared to be bloody. Officers arrived and Talley opened the door and let them into the apartment, where he was arrested, police said.
Metro police said Talley had been evicted from that apartment and the victim was a homeless woman he knew, who he had brought there.
