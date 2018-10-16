LAS VEGAS - Police arrested a man for killing his cousin Tuesday in a residential area near Harmon Avenue and Sandhill Road west of U.S. 95.
Police responded to the incident about 7 p.m. in the 3000 block of Brighthill Avenue, according to police. Police found the victim in a bedroom with a "substantial" wound to the back of his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim's cousin, Keifer Cannon, 29, was identified as the suspect and was arrested on one count of murder with a deadly weapon, police said.
Police said Cannon and his cousin got into a fight and Cannon struck his cousin in the head with a metal pipe.
