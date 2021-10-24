LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One man was arrested following a Sunday domestic disturbance-related barricade situation in a neighborhood near Del Webb Middle School.
The Henderson Police Department received a call around 4:55 p.m. in the 2200 block of Pacini Court near Reunion Drive and Anthem Parkway. Police said preliminary details indicate a domestic disturbance occurred, and a subject was possibly armed and barricaded inside a residence.
HPD said 58-year-old Darryl Sanders was taken into custody without incident about 11:33 p.m. He was booked on one count of assault with a deadly weapon and a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
No injuries were reported. SWAT assisted on scene.
