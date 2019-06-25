LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was arrested late Monday night after witnesses told Las Vegas Metropolitan police that he was shooting at people from a balcony.
LVMPD Lt. Allen Larsen said police responded to the Siena Suites at 6555 South Boulder Highway at about 11:06 p.m. June 24 for a unrelated domestic disturbance call.
When police arrived, Larsen said they heard an unrelated gunshot. LVMPD located a Hispanic man with a gun in front of the complex.
After a short foot pursuit, Larsen said the man was taken into custody.
Larsen said the man had fired at several people from a balcony and was booked on multiple felony charges.
No one was injured during the incident.
