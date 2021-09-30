LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police have arrested a suspect in connection with a series of apparent arson incidents last week in the valley.
According to LVMPD Lt. Larry Hadfield, Juan Lopez, 52, was arrested on Thursday on one charge of first-degree arson and five charges of third-degree arson.
Las Vegas police said they received calls on Sept. 27 and 28 of a disturbance and fire in a neighborhood just south of McCarran Airport.
No additional details were immediately provided.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
