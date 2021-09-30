LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police have arrested a suspect in connection with a series of apparent arson incidents last week in the valley.
According to LVMPD Lt. Larry Hadfield, Juan Lopez, 52, was arrested on Thursday on one charge of first-degree arson and five charges of third-degree arson.
Las Vegas police said they received calls on Sept. 27 and 28 of a disturbance and fire in a neighborhood just south of McCarran Airport.
A damage restoration team visited the neighborhood targeted by Lopez. Crews were cleaning soot and ash from one of the driveways belonging to an elderly woman.
One of the neighbors said the woman just paid off both of her cars.
"I went and talked to the neighbors and they said, 'We just--' and she just paid off hers," neighbor Carol Hite said.
Clark County fire officials said the fires appear intentionally set.
Hite said all she saw at the time was the fire engine lights coming through her window.
"What I experienced was being awakened to a psychedelic bedroom. I mean I was going, what the?" Hite said.
Neighbors who's cars were damaged said they were relieved that no one was injured, and grateful to have insurance.
