WARNING: The audio of the video may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An encounter captured on a Ring doorbell camera in downtown Las Vegas shows a stranger approach a woman's home and threaten to take her life. Now, that man is in police custody.
The footage was shared across social media on Wednesday night. About 8:38 p.m. on July 21, Las Vegas police received a suspicious person call, LVMPD Officer Misael Parra told FOX5.
The video shows a man approaching the front door of her home located near Las Vegas Boulevard and Charleston. Once at the door, he repeatedly asks, "Are you sure? I just have a couple questions for you."
Nowak said she did not interact with the man during the incident.
After persisting for a few minutes, the woman's husband, who was not home at the time, used the intercom system to ask the man's identity while he was walking away from the door.
"Who are you?"
The man looks into the camera and responds that he's looking for the woman inside and advises that he's going to "rape her and kill her." He again repeats the threat, and tells the woman's husband that he has a knife and a gun.
After awhile, he again walked away from the residence and continued to mutter incoherent thoughts to himself.
The woman posted in the comments section that she notified police and officers were dispatched to the home to take a police report. Nowak provided an update on Facebook Thursday morning that the man was taken into custody.
An unidentified man was arrested on July 22. No additional details regarding possible charges or suspect information were available Thursday afternoon.
Are you legally justified to mag dump some 9mm fmj through the door here
Too bad he didn’t get a couple rounds for 12 gauge for dinner.
This is the type of bad news that needs to be executed
This type of encounter will become much more common what with the spike in crime. The next step is people trying to break down your door. Can't speak for anyone else, but me and mine are ready.
