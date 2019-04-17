PAHRUMP (FOX5) -- The Nye County Sheriff's Office made an arrest in connection with burglars looking for famed buried treasure, according to a release sent by NCSO.
Richard Cleaves, 56, was arrested April 12 after reportedly digging holes on the late Ted Binion's former property in Pahrump searching for gold.
NCSO said they were called April 2 to burglary at Binion's former property on Wilson Road in Pahrump. Detectives said several holes were dug around the property and camera footage showed three men entering and exiting the property on March 30.
Police said the property manager identified one of the men as Cleaves, who used to work on the property. NCSO said Cleaves had previously trespassed on the property in Jan. 2017. Cleaves was found digging holes on the property, saying he was digging for buried gold.
Cleaves was booked into the Nye County Detention Center on charges of burglary, conspiracy to commit grand larceny and destruction of property.
