LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man was arrested last week after he left a child inside a hot car while gambling at a North Las Vegas casino.
According North Las Vegas Police, Mitchel Hooks, 39, was arrested on Friday, July 16, after he left a 1-year-old child inside a hot car outside the Big Horn Casino near east Lake Mead Boulevard and Belmont Street.
Police said Hooks had consumed alcohol while inside the casino.
The child was taken to University Medical Center and their condition is unknown.
Hooks was taken into custody and charged with child abuse and leaving a child in a vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.