LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police arrested a man accused in the killing of another man whose remains were found in a recycling bin.
On Sept. 4, police were called to the 1500 block of Arville Street, near Charleston Boulevard, for a report of a body found in a recycling bin.
Police arrived and found a decomposing body covered with insulating spray foam in the can. Officers discovered the residents of the home were Christopher Berrios, 55, and Bernard Robledo, 46.
Robledo's family said they had not heard from him in two days, which was unusual. When they went to check on him, they made the discovery in front of the house.
The owner of the home told police he called Berrios, who reportedly lied and said he had already spoken with police, according to his arrest report. His phone was then shut off.
The Clark County coroner ruled Robledo's death homicide by gunshot wound.
Inside a second recycling can, police reported they found multiple cans of spray foam, disposable gloves, white towels apparently soaked with blood and a fake ID with Berrios' photo under a different name. Inside the home, police found evidence of blood cleanup and a bloody handsaw.
Police also said they discovered a notebook titled "Henchmen, the Christopher Berrios Story," apparently describing the slaying:
"Back of the head- immediately drag him to garage. Strip phone, keys, money, destroy phone. Take Q to Santa Fe put her in taxi- Get her out. Come back home. Get rid of truck- where to take truck Away- wipe any prints- make sure no cameras. Get back home- get rid of body ... double trash bags- dump," was written in the notebook, police said.
A Lowe's near the home provided Las Vegas police with evidence of Berrios' purchase of the spray foam on Sept. 2.
Berrios was located and arrested on Oct. 17. He was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 7.
