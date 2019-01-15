LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A fight between brothers that involved a neighbor in downtown Las Vegas led to a violent stabbing last week.
Police responded to the Hidden Village Apartments at 1825 Lewis Avenue on Friday, Jan. 11 about 6:30 p.m., according to police records.
The initial call came from a neighbor describing a man on the ground with wounds to his abdomen.
Emergency response arrived and took the victim to University Medical Center Trauma with six stab wounds: to his left and right arms, left and right sides of his chest, lower armpit and a stab wound to his abdomen.
Police did not immediately have an update on the victim's condition on Tuesday.
Charles Baker, later arrested on an attempted murder charge, went up to an officer when police arrived at the scene and explained he had gotten into a fight with his downstairs neighbor and that he had a knife in his pocket. He was taken into custody while detectives interviewed additional neighbors.
In a police interview later that day, Baker said he played the mobile game PUBG with his downstairs neighbor. When he went downstairs to see if his neighbor wanted to play, he said the neighbor and the neighbor's brother were in a verbal argument.
Baker got involved and put the victim in a chokehold, telling police that he wanted the victim to "chill out."
The fight between the two escalated, and Baker said he swung at the victim with a closed pocket knife. He told police eventually he opened the knife and swung "wildly" at the victim.
He said he didn't know how he injured the victim, but that he dropped the knife and left down the street to his mother's house. His sister convinced him to return and talk to police, records state.
Police determined that Baker, who is 6' tall and 230 lbs., intended to gravely wound the victim, who is 5'6" and 170 lbs.
The victim required emergency surgery, police records show, for damage to his intestines.
Baker faces an attempted murder charge and is expected to be back in court on Jan. 29.He was granted $50,000 bail on Tuesday with the conditions that he stays away from the apartment building and the victim.
