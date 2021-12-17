LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 25-year-old man was arrested Thursday after North Las Vegas police officers say he was driving 131 mph on the Interstate 15.
According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, Juwane Tyree Golden was stopped by the department's Traffic Division at about 1 p.m. Thursday after officers clocked him driving 131 mph on the I-15 between Cheyenne and Craig.
Police say Golden was arrested for reckless driving and driving on a suspended driver's license.
Just #NLVPD motor officers enjoying their day,wind in the hair they still have,sun on their face…UNTIL SOMEONE GOES 131 MPH!Can you say “impound?”Officers around the valley are enforcing & educating about traffic safety. It’s not worth it to speed, especially 131.#SlowDown pic.twitter.com/qFevd9c69j— NLVPD (@NLVPD) December 16, 2021
NLVPD said his white Shelby mustang was impounded "for safekeeping."
(1) comment
Driving a SHELBY mustang at 131mph. Does he work for the Raiders!?
