Juwane Tyree Golden

Juwane Tyree Golden (North Las Vegas Police Department)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 25-year-old man was arrested Thursday after North Las Vegas police officers say he was driving 131 mph on the Interstate 15.

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, Juwane Tyree Golden was stopped by the department's Traffic Division at about 1 p.m. Thursday after officers clocked him driving 131 mph on the I-15 between Cheyenne and Craig.

Police say Golden was arrested for reckless driving and driving on a suspended driver's license.

NLVPD said his white Shelby mustang was impounded "for safekeeping."

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

(1) comment

Nevermore
Nevermore

Driving a SHELBY mustang at 131mph. Does he work for the Raiders!?

