LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One man was arrested after crashing into a power box at Sammy Davis Jr. and Frank Sinatra drives near the Las Vegas Strip early Monday morning.
About 1:23 a.m., a white sedan traveling north on Frank Sinatra Drive hit a traffic light control box, disabling all lights and traffic control devices at the intersection, according to Las Vegas police.
The adult male driver and adult male passenger were uninjured in the single-vehicle crash, according to police.
Impairment is suspected.
County works responded to the scene to restore power to the area. Expect outages for several hours, according to police. Avoid the area.
Notice how accidents don't anymore? Fact is, you could call them impossible. What was written off as an accident or mishap before now quickly merits handcuffs and a court date now. And rightly so! So no need to waste time with obsolete expressions like "excuse me" or "beg your pardon" anymore that's for sure. Because now, every move we make is to be perfect everybody. With no boring excuses either. Yeah...slip up these days, step out of line in some slight way, or simply bungle anything at all and the explanation you got after that just save for your cell mate.
