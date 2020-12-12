LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police arrested a man on Saturday afternoon after he climbed a wing of a plane at McCarran International Airport.
Police said they responded about 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 to the airport where they said the man jumped a perimeter fence and climbed the wing of a commercial plane.
Several passengers aboard the flight, including Brooke Knight, posted video of the incident, showing the man falling from the wing before he was arrested.
Police said it appeared the man was either impaired or mentally ill.
Additional details were not immediately provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.