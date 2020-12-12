UPDATE: Following an investigation, Las Vegas police determined the man arrested after climbing an airplane wing at McCarran airport is homeless and suffers from a mental illness, according to a release sent Monday.
According to police, no passengers were in danger and the incident was an isolated event.
ORIGINAL STORY (DEC. 12):
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police arrested a man on Saturday afternoon after he climbed a wing of a plane at McCarran International Airport.
Police said they responded about 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 to the airport where they said the man jumped a perimeter fence and climbed the wing of a commercial plane.
"The man was able to climb onto the wing of an airplane which was preparing for takeoff," police said in a release Monday.
Several passengers aboard the flight, including Brooke Knight, posted video of the incident, showing the man falling from the wing before he was arrested.
The man was identified on Sunday in booking logs as 41-year-old Alejandro Antonio Carlson. He was briefly transported to UMC Hospital for treatment of minors injuries.
Carlson was arrested on charges of trespassing and disregard for safety of a person or property after falling from the wing.
TMZ reported the Alaska Airlines flight was set to take off to Portland. Police believe the man is mentally unstable.
(2) comments
You never need look far anymore to run across this new breed of head case
cavalier to whether they live or die. Willing to inflict the most hideous forms of death on themselves and whoever they decide to target. It's like this entire country has become the New York subway.
This is not the recommended method of searching for a "Stairway to Heaven". Even D.B Cooper advocates taking two parachutes along with you, when heading to Portland.
