LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police assisted Clark County School District police after reports of a break-in at Lawrence Junior High School early Thursday morning.
Metro Officers were called to the scene at 4410 South Juliano Road, near South El Capitan and Peace ways just after 2:30 a.m., Las Vegas police said. A CCSD police officer had found a man inside the school lobby with a computer in his hands.
According to Metro, the suspect had broken a window to get inside the school. The man was arrested without incident.
Patrol and K-9 Metro officers assisted CCSD police in clearing the campus. No additional suspects were found and the school was cleared. The only damage found was the broken window, police said.
It was unknown if school operations would be impacted by the break-in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.