LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a man was arrested after he attempted to abduct a middle school student Monday morning.
Officers and Clark County School District police responded about 8:50 a.m. to the area of Alexander Road and Tenaya Way.
Police said a man attempted to kidnap a 14-year-old student of Justice M. Leavitt Middle School, about two miles away from the incident.
Police soon found a man who matched the suspect description and he was arrested and charged, police said. His identity nor the specific charges were immediately released.
As the investigation is ongoing, police said, no other details were available.
A letter from the school encouraged students to take steps to protect themselves from strangers, including yelling and running into a safe space.
Stay with FOX5 for updates.
