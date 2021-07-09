LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man has been arrested in connection with running a man over and causing his death.
On Wednesday, July 7 around 12:50 p.m, Las Vegas police received a 9-1-1 call saying a man was run over by a vehicle in the parking lot of a business in the 3600 block of East Cheyenne Avenue. The victim was transported to UMC hospital where he succumbed
to his injuries, police said.
LVMPD Homicide investigation said the victim was standing in the parking lot when he was involved in a dispute with David Welch, 54. During the dispute, Welch accelerated his vehicle toward the victim, ran him over, then
fled the area, police said.
On July 8, detectives arrested Welch. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of open murder.
The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.
