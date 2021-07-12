LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police arrested a man on a murder charge after they said he purposefully ran someone over in a northeast valley parking lot on Wednesday, according to an arrest report.
David Welch, 54, from Sacramento, was arrested on Thursday for the incident police said happened in the early afternoon on July 7. Around 12:45 p.m., police were dispatched to AutoZone at 3690 E. Cheyenne Ave. for a report of a person who was run over.
Medical personnel arrived and took the person to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Police identified him as Keith Michael Edwards, "an unhoused subject who frequents the area," according to the arrest report.
Detectives obtained video showing a blue van pulling into the AutoZone parking lot and the driver talking to some people in the parking lot. Moments later, the video shows the van backing out of its parking spot, pausing for two seconds and then accelerating over a parking block and striking Edwards, who was on a bike, police said.
The vehicle proceeded to run over Edwards and drove through a desert area before reentering, driving through and exiting the parking lot in an unknown direction on Sandy Lane, the arrest report said.
On July 8 around 2 p.m., a LVMPD detective noticed an unregistered blue Chrysler Voyager being towed in the AutoZone parking lot. The vehicle had front-end damage, a flat tire on the passenger side and desert shrubs stuck on the underside.
The tow driver provided information that an unknown woman and a white man, later identified as Welch, had paid $200 to pick up the car.
The woman later told detectives that Welch had been her boyfriend of 11 years and on July 7 had gone to the AutoZone to check on her daughter, who is homeless and lives in the area.
The woman said Welch "always had a problem with" Edwards from previously living with him. According to the woman's interview, Edwards was "trash talking" Welch before Welch ran him over. The woman's daughter provided a similar account, saying Welch had her load her bicycle into the car, and that she had gotten into the car before Welch proceeded to run over Edwards.
Welch was arrested on July 8 on Irwin Avenue and was booked into Clark County Detention Center on one count of open murder with a deadly weapon.
