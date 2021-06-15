LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was arrested in connection with a string of arsons in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the Clark County Fire Department.
Brian Ray Miller, 60, faces three counts of first-degree arson related to setting paper goods ablaze at a local Walmart locations. The store's sprinkler systems were activated.
"The fire suppression systems functioned as designed and kept the fires at bay until Clark County Fire Department crews could arrive and put the fire out," the department said in a release. "The fire and water damage has been estimated to be in excess of $100,000 in each incident."
CCFD's Fire Investigation Division investigated the case.
Two Walmart locations were impacted: 5198 Boulder Highway and 6005 S. Eastern Ave.
He is currently booked at the Clark County Detention Center. His bail was set at $3,000, according to jail records. His initial appearance is set for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in Justice Court.
