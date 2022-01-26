LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man from California was arrested at Las Vegas' Reid International Airport after he allegedly got into a verbal dispute with airline employees over the cost of a baggage fee.
According to an arrest report from Las Vegas police, Olalekan Oguntiba of Vallejo, California, was involved in a verbal dispute with Spirit Airlines employees regarding a baggage fee for carrying two items.
The report states Oguntiba disagreed with the cost and continuously made comments to staff about it, even after paying the fee.
At the gate area for a flight bound for Cleveland, according to the report, Oguntiba began to raise his voice in a manner in which started to create a disturbance.
An officer said that he instructed Oguntiba to keep his voice lowered and that yelling was a violation of airport rules. However, he persisted, and as he approached the boarding area, he reportedly made comments about the airline's staff "being judged at the time of their deaths."
After making these comments, Oguntiba was informed that he would be denied boarding. He then responded and stated that he was "boarding the plane" regardless.
The report states that the officer continued to inform Oguntiba that he had been denied boarding, was no longer a ticketed passenger, and thus needed to leave the boarding area.
Police wrote in the report that Oguntiba continued to argue with police and ultimately resisted arrest.
According to the report, he was eventually handcuffed and arrested for resisting a police officer and violation of airport rules.
