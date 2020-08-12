UPDATE: Las Vegas Metropolitan police have provided additional details about the fatal officer-involved shooting that arose from a hostage situation near Nellis Air Force Base on Monday morning.
Assistant Sheriff Chris Darcy gave a routine media briefing 72 hours after the incident. The deceased suspect was identified as Joshua Squires, 32 years old.
Darcy said Squires twice pointed what was believed to be a gun at police; however, it was a BB gun.
"In this case, it appears that this gun was fashioned to have an orange tip on it, but that orange tip was taken off," Darcy said.
The first of two officers involved was identified as Raul Cabrera, 28, who was assigned to the community policing division in the Northeast Area Command. Cabrera and other police received information that the suspect was believed to have attempted to start car fires in the area, Darcy said.
Cabrera spotted the suspect, who allegedly fled on foot when he saw the officer approach. Cabrera pursued on foot and noticed him holding what appeared to be a hand gun, Darcy said.
Cabrera gave verbal commands to stop. During the pursuit, Squires allegedly turned around and pointed his weapon at Cabrera, who then fired one round, missing Squires. The suspect then jumped over a wall to Storyville Mobile Home park and Cabrera lost sight of him, Darcy said.
Police provided body-worn camera footage during the briefing to support this account.
Darcy said police received information that Squires "circled back" to a mobile home where his family resided. Crisis negotiators and LVMPD SWAT responded to the scene.
Negotiators contacted Squires' mother inside the mobile home, who said Squires would not allow them to leave and was armed with a gun. Darcy said officers received further information that Squires planned to start a fire inside the home.
"The information we received at the time, from the family, is that they were in a threatening situation," Darcy said to one reporter's question during the briefing.
Police deployed "distracts" and entered through a sliding glass door to rescue hostages.
LVMPD SWAT Officer Allyn Goodrich, 36, encountered Squires in the home, who was immediately pointing a weapon at the officer, Darcy said. Goodrich fired 11 rounds at Squires. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The hostages were unharmed, Darcy said.
Squire would have been charged with assault on an officer with a deadly weapon, resisting with a weapon and kidnapping with a deadly weapon.
All officers have been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of this incident.
ORIGINAL STORY (August 10): LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was killed in a hostage situation near Nellis Air Force Base on Monday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Captain Nichole Splinter briefed media on what the events that led to the man being shot inside a mobile home in the 3700 block of Nellis Boulevard.
On Monday morning, Northeast Area Command officers received a briefing with information about a white male suspect in the area attempting to set cars and trees on fire. Officers spotted a suspect and attempted to make contact with him, at which point the suspect ran away and a foot pursuit ensued, Splinter said.
The officer pursuing on foot called on the radio for traffic backup. During the pursuit, the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at the officer. The officer fired one round at the suspect but did not strike him, Splinter said.
After continuing to run, the officer lost sight of the suspect and called for backup, noting that the suspect ran into a mobile home. Several officers arrived and surrounded the mobile home that the initial officer noted, she said.
After police made contact with subjects inside, all came out of the mobile home except for the suspect and one female. Police say the suspect inside the home stated that he would not allow the female to leave.
At that point, the situation was deemed a hostage situation. SWAT arrived and attempted to use "distract devices" in attempt to resolve the barricade.
Splinter said the suspect was still armed when SWAT entered the mobile home and confronted him. The SWAT officer who made contact opened fire and struck the suspect.
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The female was considered unharmed and a successful hostage rescue.
LVMPD will release the identity of the officer involved in the shooting and more information in a routine 72-hour press briefing.
This incident marks the 11th officer-involved shooting for the LVMPD and the 5th fatal officer-involved shooting.
