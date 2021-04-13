UPDATE: Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a burned body found in a garage in the west valley.
Aaron Guerrero, 18, and a 16-year-old young woman were arrested in Salt Lake City, Utah, as suspects in the crime. They will be extradited to face charges of open murder, Las Vegas Metropolitan police said.
The Clark County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as Daniel Halseth, 45, from Las Vegas. His death was caused by sharp force injuries in a homicide.
Original story continues below.
APRIL 9: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the west valley Friday afternoon.
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers and firefighters from Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a cardiac arrest around 2:15 p.m. in 8400 block of Dunphy Court, which is near south Durango and Westcliff drives.
Firefighters found the burned body of a man in his 40s in the garage, police said.
According to officers, the preliminary investigation revealed that the man was killed prior to the fire and another person tried to cover up the crime scene by burning the house down.
The Clark County Coroner's office will release the identity of the man killed once next of kin has been notified.
If the public has any information regarding the investigation they are urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Section at 702-828-3521. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
