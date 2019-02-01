LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Darrin Shortridge grew up in Las Vegas and has been coming to Sunset Park for decades.
"Yeah, they all know me because of Gus," he said while waving to park employees during an interview this week.
Gus is kind of like Shortridge's pet.
"I just kept coming and he eventually became my goose. How often do you get to have a relationship with a goose," he said.
For more than 30 years - every single day - sometimes multiple times a day, Shortridge would visit Gus.
"Oh, no matter where I came in, he would see me and he would start swimming. He would swim so fast he'd make a wake behind him and he'd run to me and we'd embrace. He would be like, crying because he was so happy to see me," Shortridge said.
Shortridge remodels home for work and his latest job was in California.
"Right before I left, he was so aggressive about wanting to come home with me," Shortridge said. "He would follow me into the parking lot."
Shortridge went to park officials and asked if he could bring Gus with him while he worked in California, and said he'd bring him back when he returned to Las Vegas.
"Immediately it was a 'no,'" he said.
While away, Shortridge continued to receive updates about Gus from people who knew their story.
"You miss daddy," one video sent to Shortridge of Gus said.
"Because I was going away I exchanged numbers with one of the park maintenance workers and he would send me updates," Shortridge said.
But one of the updates wasn't one that Shortridge was prepared for.
"The text said, 'Sorry, I come to you with a heavy heart but your friend Gus had been killed,'" Shortridge said. "I became very hot. It was like a hot flash came over me. It was so terrible I've just known him for so long."
The maintenance worker also sent an arrow that he said was found by Gus.
"They suspect [Gus] was shot with a crossbow," Shortridge said. "It's just been a challenging time."
Sunset Park representatives said they aren't sure how Gus died, but said the Park does feel different without him.
In honor of Gus, Shortridge wanted a few changes at the park to change that. He wants a community bulletin board so people can know whats happening in the park, and he also wants surveillance cameras. He also wants to make sure Gus' memory is honored.
"The park allows for these little plaques under the tree, but Gus, he deserves so much more than a plaque so I'm thinking maybe a little statue."
Shortridge said if that statue is built, he'll continue visiting Sunset Park, but until then, it's too hard without his friend.
"He would talk to you, I would say 'Gus!' and he would honk, it was just the cutest thing in the world. There will never be another Gus."
