LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The U.S. Attorney's office announced Thursday that a man from England was charged with federal crimes in connection with unemployment insurance fraud.
According to a news release, on Dec. 21, an unlawfully-present alien, Alan Ray, was charged with federal crimes in connection with unemployment insurance fraud based on his possession of multiple unemployment debit cards not in his name.
Ray, 33, of England, has been charged with one count of possession of counterfeit and unauthorized access devices and one count of aggravated identity theft, according to the release.
According to authorities, allegations in the complaint state that on Oct. 27, a casino in Las Vegas reported the discovery of a package containing, among other things: 24 unemployment insurance benefits debit cards from Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) and the California Employment Development Department (EDD), all in different names; two notebooks containing the personal identifying information (PII) of more than 80 individuals, including the PII of all 24 debits cards in the package; and four mailbox rental applications and associated mailbox keys.
The man attempted to ship the package to an address in Houston, Texas, and later attempted to retrieve the package from the casino, the release states.
Authorities said that the complaint further alleges that Ray used multiple identities during the course of the investigation, represented himself as a U.S. citizen when he is not, and was previously deported in 2011.
The release notes that the investigation revealed that at least 60 unemployment insurance claims were filed with DETR and EDD using the PII contained in the notebooks, in an effort to obtain at least $1,149,250 in unemployment insurance benefits.
U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich also announced Wednesday that the District of Nevada has received funding from the Department of Justice to hire a dedicated prosecutor to combat CARES Act unemployment insurance fraud.
“If fraudsters don’t understand it by now, they should quickly realize that our office is prioritizing the investigation and prosecution of those trying to exploit the unemployment system and harm Nevadans in need,” said U.S. Attorney Trutanich. “The additional resources from the Department of Justice will help us accomplish that goal for Nevada.”
