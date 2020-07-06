LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police said a man is facing charges after he allegedly tortured a small dog on a Las Vegas Strip sidewalk last week.
On July 2, a woman called police about the man, identified later as Miguel Rivera, "punching and choking" a dog in front of the Encore hotel.
Officers were able to view his actions from a remote camera, according to Rivera's arrest report. He ran from the scene but was found nearby and arrested.
On the video, Rivera is seen choking the dog with its leash and punching it on the sidewalk. The actions ""would cause pain and injury to the neck of a canine and would likely cause substantial fear and injury," police said. The report said Rivera was seen punching the dog 13 times in less than a minute.
Afterward, Rivera is seen hanging the dog by its leash from a decorate fence on the hotel property. A passerby intervened but it was unclear from the report if the dog survived its injuries.
Rivera denied the dog was his and refused to speak with officers. A microchip on the 10.9 lb. Yorkie named "Baby" was registered to Rivera.
Rivera faces four charges of willful or malicious torture, maim or killing of a dog, cat or animal. He's expected in court on July 13.
(1) comment
Real loser dirtbag Mexican!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.