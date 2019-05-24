LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man accused of making threats toward a Las Vegas Catholic school in April reached a plea agreement with prosecutors on Thursday, according to court records.
Todd Pomeroy, 57, allegedly made threats toward St. Viator Catholic School on April 29, which prompted the school closing for the day. The Las Vegas Diocese said Pomeroy was a former employee at St. Viator.
Pomeroy also faces disorderly conduct, intimidating a public officer and battery against a protected person charges in a separate case.
The terms of Pomeroy's plea deal were not immediately known.
Pomeroy will be sentenced in his school threats case on July 8.
