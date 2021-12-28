LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man accused of shooting a Las Vegas restaurant worker several times earlier this man at a restaurant in Chinatown was denied bail Tuesday.
The man, identified by Las Vegas police as Rashawn Gaston-Anderson, did not appear in a Tuesday court hearing due to a medical issue.
Las Vegas police said Gaston-Anderson was taken into custody without incident near East Desert Inn Road and South Maryland Parkway on Monday afternoon, police said.
They worked a tip from a citizen who recognized him and called police.
According to LVMPD, Gaston-Anderson had been known to frequent tourist corridor areas.
The judge noted in Tuesday's hearing that Gaston-Anderson has multiple other pending cases.
Twelve shots were fired during the early morning shooting on Dec. 20, according to an investigation.
The restaurant worker, Cheng Yan Wang, was shot in the stomach, shoulder, hand and neck.
A preliminary hearing for Gaston-Anderson was set for Dec. 30 at 8:30 a.m.
