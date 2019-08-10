HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A man was arrested in connection with a house fire in North Las Vegas last week, according to the North Las Vegas Fire Department.
The fire happened on Sunday, Aug. 4 about 9:20 a.m., officials said, in a house on the 2100 block of Bennett Street, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Losee Road. The fire was extinguished within 15 minutes of the firefighters' arrival.
Officials said Scott Marcello lived at the home and started the fire after a fight with someone else who lived there.
Two people were in the home when the fire started, though it wasn't clear if Marcello or the person he fought with were counted in that.
Marcello was charged with attempted murder, first degree arson and two more fire-related charges. He was booked into the Las Vegas Detention Center, though jail records on Saturday show he may have been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.