LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man accused of murder in the death of a 24-year-old woman was indicted by a grand jury on Monday.
Christopher Prestipino faces several charges in the death of Esmeralda Gonzalez including murder, kidnapping and conspiracy.
His arraignment was scheduled for Nov. 5 at 9 a.m. and remained jailed on $500,000 bail on Monday night, according to court records.
Police said Gonzalez was reported missing by her brother on May 31. On July 18, an anonymous caller told police that Prestipino and Casandra Garrett, 39, killed an unknown woman.
Officers determined the victim lived about one-tenth of a mile from Prestipino and that they "essentially lived on the same street," according to his arrest report. Gonzalez was at his house where "he ended up getting her high on methamphetamine."
Police were able to confirm that Prestipino bought supplies from Home Depot in June to build a wooden structure, as well as concrete mix. Gonzalez's remains were found in a concrete-wooden structure in a desert area north of Las Vegas on Oct. 8.
On Oct. 11, Las Vegas police learned Prestipino was traveling to Las Vegas from Belize and arrested him at the gate, according to the arrest report. He was taken into custody without incident.
During the investigation, a second suspect was arrested by Las Vegas police on Oct. 12. Lisa Mort, 31, reportedly knew what was happening and assisted Prestipino, according to police. She was identified as Prestipino's girlfriend by the Associated Press.
On Oct. 17, Garrett was arrested by the Milwaukee Police Department and is awaiting extradition to Clark County.
A Las Vegas judge set Prestipino's bail at $500,000 on Oct. 22. Mort was freed on electronic monitoring, pending her next court appearance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.