LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Coroner informed police that an 88-year-old passenger died more than two weeks after a crash in June.
On June 6 around 1:26 p.m., Las Vegas police responded to an injury crash at Washington Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Police said a Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling westbound on Washington Avenue in the left travel lane and entered the intersection on a green light. A Ford Fusion was stationary facing east on Washington Avenue in the left turn lane at the intersection.
The crash happened when the Ford failed to yield the right of way in a left turn and traveled into the path of the Mercury, police said. All occupants from the two vehicles were transported to University Medical Center.
The Clark County Coroner’s Office notified LVMPD Fatal Detail that the passenger in the Mercury succumbed to injuries on June 26. His identity will be released by the coroner pending notification of kin.
The death marks the 114th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2021. It remains under investigation by the LVMPD’s Collision Investigation Section.
