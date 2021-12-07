UPDATE (Dec. 7) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Tuesday that a man has been arrested in connection with a Nov. 22 homicide.
According to police, through the course of the investigation, detectives James Houston, 24, as the suspect in the crime.
On Dec. 6, according to police, Houston was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for one count of open murder.
Detectives have arrested James Houston, 24, for a homicide that occurred on November 22 near Sahara and Nellis. Click here for more: https://t.co/Bnw6KMywhb pic.twitter.com/g5NeaYJ6Qm— LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 7, 2021
Original story continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide early Monday morning.
About 1:38 a.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were called to an apartment complex at 5150 E. Sahara Avenue near Nellis Boulevard for a report of a woman who was shot. Responding officers located the victim and summoned medical personnel, who pronounced the woman deceased on scene.
According to police, the investigation indicates the victim was in the apartment with a male who she had previously dated, and an argument ensued. During the dispute, the suspect produced a firearm and shot the victim.
Police say that the suspect fled the area prior to officers arrival.
The victim was identified as 27-year-old Jessica Loggins of Las Vegas. Her death was ruled a homicide by gunshot wound to the torso, according to the Clark County Coroner's Office.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com
