LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada State Police troopers say a 19-year-old man died Sunday in a Pahrump motorcycle crash.
According to Trooper Ashlee Wellman, the crash was reported about 1 p.m. on Feb. 13 at State Route 372 and Red Rock Drive.
A silver Porsche 911 Carrera was traveling westbound on the route in the center lane when police say a black Suzuki motorcycle was traveling eastbound.
Wellman said the driver failed to yield and made a left turn in front of the motorcycle. The rider was thrown from the bike during the crash and was killed, Wellman said.
He was later identified as 19-year-old Austin Jacobson from Pahrump.
His death was the second fatal crash for Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol – Southern Command in 2022, resulting in five fatalities.
