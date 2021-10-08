LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Early detection is key in the fight against breast cancer, so one local nonprofit is providing critical access to mammography screenings.
Nevada Health Centers' Mammovan is returning for another stop in Southern Nevada, offering low-cost screenings for those with and without health insurance.
Mammography screenings primarily are for women age 40 and older; however, screenings will be provided to those younger than 40 who have a screening referral from a provider.
Pre-screening for any COVID-19 related symptoms will occur inside the clinic prior to entering the Mammovan.
Call 1-877-581-6266, option 1 to make an appointment.
MAMMOVAN STOP DETAILS
Monday, Oct. 11
- 7:40 a.m. – 3:40 p.m.
- Historic Westside School (330 W. Washington Ave. Las Vegas 89106)
Tuesday, Oct. 12
- 7:40 a.m. – 3:40 p.m.
- Clearwater Paper (3901 N. Donna St. North Las Vegas 89030)
Wednesday, Oct. 13
- 9:40 a.m. – 5:40 p.m.
- Healthy Families Neighborhood Event (1638 N. Bruce St. North Las Vegas 89103)
Thursday, Oct. 14
- 7:40 a.m. – 3:40 p.m.
- Everi Holdings Health Fair (7250 S. Tenaya Way Las Vegas 89113)
Friday, Oct. 15
- 7:40 a.m. – 3:40 p.m.
- Martin Luther King Senior Center (2420 North MLK Blvd. North Las Vegas 89032)
Monday, Oct. 25
- 7:40 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.
- Martin Luther King Family Health Center (1799 Mount Mariah Dr. Las Vegas 89106)
Tuesday, Oct. 26
- 7:40 a.m. – 3:40 p.m.
- Dignity Health North Las Vegas Neighborhood Hospital (1550 W. Craig Road North Las Vegas 89032)
Wednesday, Oct. 27
- 7:40 a.m. – 3:40 p.m.
- La Bonita Supermarket (2203 Civic Center Dr. North Las Vegas 89030)
Thursday, Oct. 28
- 7:40 a.m. – 3:40 p.m.
- La Bonita Supermarket (2203 Civic Center Dr. North Las Vegas 89030)
Friday, Oct. 29
- 7:40 a.m. – 3:40 p.m.
- Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation Caring Place & Orio Foundation (3711 E. Sunset Rd. Las Vegas 89120)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.