LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Health Center said COVID-19 slowed the pace at which women have shown up for breast cancer screenings.
The NHC's "Mammovan" is now reaching back out to women across the state in hopes of getting them screened. The Mammovan is a mobile screening unit that drives across Nevada aiming to detect breast cancer in its earliest stages.
The NHC says they've seen a dip in the van's appointments, as people stayed inside during the pandemic.
"Early detection is important because it can cut down on the treatment process, the invasiveness of treatment, and the cost of treatment. The earlier we detect cancer, the better off and the better outcome for the patient," said Rhonda Johnson of the Nevada Health Center.
The Mammovan offers screenings to women ages 40 and up. No insurance policy is needed. For more information on where the van is going next, click here.
