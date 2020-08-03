Mammovan from Nevada Health Centers.

Mammovan from Nevada Health Centers.

 Digiman Studio

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Health Centers' "Mammovan" is coming to the Las Vegas Valley to offer mammography screenings.

Nevada Health Centers said it hopes to help women due for a screening who may have put it off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pre-screening for COVID-19 symptoms will take place on site.

Screenings are primarily for women older than 40, though women under 40 with a referral from a provider can also schedule an appointment.

Nevada Health Centers said screenings are provided to all women regardless of economic status and the group accepts most major insurance plans, Medicaid and Medicare.

Appointments can be made between 7:40 a.m. and 3:40 p.m. from Aug. 3-19 at the following locations:

Monday, Aug. 3 

NVHC Eastern Medical & Dental Center. 2212 S. Eastern Ave. Las Vegas, NV 89104

Tuesday, Aug. 4

Martin Luther King Family Health Center. 1799 Mount Mariah Dr. Las Vegas, NV 89106

Wednesday, Aug. 5 Martin Luther King Family Health Center. 1799 Mount Mariah Dr. Las Vegas, NV 89106
Thursday, Aug. 6NVHC WIC North Las Vegas. 2225 Civic Center Dr. Las Vegas, NV 89030
Friday, Aug. 7 Martin Luther King Family Health Center. 1799 Mount Mariah Dr. Las Vegas, NV 89106
Monday, Aug. 10 Martin Luther King Family Health Center. 1799 Mount Mariah Dr. Las Vegas, NV 89106
Tuesday, Aug. 11 NVHC Cambridge Family Health Center. 3900 Cambridge St. Las Vegas, NV 89119
Wednesday, Aug. 12 Southern Nevada Health District. 280 S. Decatur Blvd. Las Vegas, NV 89107
Thursday, Aug. 13 Southern Nevada Health District. 280 S. Decatur Blvd. Las Vegas, NV 89107
Friday, Aug. 14 Boulder City – City Hall. 401 California Ave. Boulder City, NV 89005
Tuesday, Aug. 18 Mesquite Cancer HELP Society. 150 N. Yucca St. Mesquite, NV 89027
Wednesday, Aug. 19 Mesquite Cancer HELP Society. 150 N. Yucca St. Mesquite, NV 89027

To make an appointment, call 1-877-581-6266.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.