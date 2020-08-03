LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Health Centers' "Mammovan" is coming to the Las Vegas Valley to offer mammography screenings.
Nevada Health Centers said it hopes to help women due for a screening who may have put it off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pre-screening for COVID-19 symptoms will take place on site.
Screenings are primarily for women older than 40, though women under 40 with a referral from a provider can also schedule an appointment.
Nevada Health Centers said screenings are provided to all women regardless of economic status and the group accepts most major insurance plans, Medicaid and Medicare.
Appointments can be made between 7:40 a.m. and 3:40 p.m. from Aug. 3-19 at the following locations:
|Monday, Aug. 3
NVHC Eastern Medical & Dental Center. 2212 S. Eastern Ave. Las Vegas, NV 89104
|Tuesday, Aug. 4
Martin Luther King Family Health Center. 1799 Mount Mariah Dr. Las Vegas, NV 89106
|Wednesday, Aug. 5
|Martin Luther King Family Health Center. 1799 Mount Mariah Dr. Las Vegas, NV 89106
|Thursday, Aug. 6
|NVHC WIC North Las Vegas. 2225 Civic Center Dr. Las Vegas, NV 89030
|Friday, Aug. 7
|Martin Luther King Family Health Center. 1799 Mount Mariah Dr. Las Vegas, NV 89106
|Monday, Aug. 10
|Martin Luther King Family Health Center. 1799 Mount Mariah Dr. Las Vegas, NV 89106
|Tuesday, Aug. 11
|NVHC Cambridge Family Health Center. 3900 Cambridge St. Las Vegas, NV 89119
|Wednesday, Aug. 12
|Southern Nevada Health District. 280 S. Decatur Blvd. Las Vegas, NV 89107
|Thursday, Aug. 13
|Southern Nevada Health District. 280 S. Decatur Blvd. Las Vegas, NV 89107
|Friday, Aug. 14
|Boulder City – City Hall. 401 California Ave. Boulder City, NV 89005
|Tuesday, Aug. 18
|Mesquite Cancer HELP Society. 150 N. Yucca St. Mesquite, NV 89027
|Wednesday, Aug. 19
|Mesquite Cancer HELP Society. 150 N. Yucca St. Mesquite, NV 89027
To make an appointment, call 1-877-581-6266.
