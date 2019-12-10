LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One male suspect is in custody following a shooting incident involving an off-duty Las Vegas police officer near the Las Vegas Strip Tuesday evening.
About 3:45 p.m., an off-duty police officer was traveling on Blue Diamond Road near I-15 when a driver started to cut off the officer, Lt. Jose Hernandez said.
After multiple cutoff attempts, the suspect then pulled up next to the driver's-side window and fired shots from semi-auto handguns, according to police.
"We believe the suspect knew he was an officer after he ID'd himself, but don't know if he knew prior to that," Hernandez said.
The suspect then drove off and rear-ended another vehicle during rush hour traffic.
Following the crash, the off-duty officer identified himself. The suspect then exited the vehicle and dropped a handgun, police said in a news conference.
Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the vehicle crash and one individual was taken into custody about 4:28 p.m.
"When he pulled up next to him and fired at the officer, that's when he realized he had to call it in," Hernandez said of the off-duty officer calling for backup.
The suspect was taken into custody and transported to UMC for complaint of injury.
No injuries were caused by the shooting itself.
This is an ongoing investigation. At minimum, Las Vegas police said the suspect will face an assault with a deadly weapon charge.
The on-ramp of Blue Diamond Road to northbound I-15 is expected to be closed for several hours while police investigate.
