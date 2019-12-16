LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Popular downtown Las Vegas coffee shop Makers & Finders has announced it's opening a new sister spot next year.
The new concept, which will be located in Chinatown, will be called "Take it Easy" coffee roasters.
Described as coffee roasters/Colombian bakery, Take It Easy will offer a "whole different vibe" than the original Makers & Finders locations, the owner said in a post on their website.
“Makers & Finders is such a bustling kind of cafe,” owner Josh Molina said in the post. "Our alter ego is Take It Easy.”
Take It Easy is scheduled to debut in April 2020 at 3540 Wynn Road in The Center at Spring Mountain. The coffee shop will offer counter service while Makers & Finders are full service.
Molina opened the original Makers & Finders in 2014 at 1120 S. Main Street. A second location was opened at Downtown Summerlin in 2017.
