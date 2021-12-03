LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada and Republic Services on Friday surprised a young boy battling sickle cell anemia.
Jelani is a local 4-year-old who loves garbage trucks and toys. Unfortunately, he deals with a blood disorder that brings him in and out of the hospital.
On Friday, the nonprofit and utility company teamed up to help Jelani live out his dream.
The day started with a limo ride to The Wishing Place. Two Republic Services trucks greeted Jelani with his own uniform and gave him the chance to take a look inside. Jelani's mother, Mercedes Randolph, said he gets up every morning at 7:30 a.m. to watch the garbage trucks drive down the street.
"I was crying a bit because he's a good kid. He deals with a lot with his sickness so I think this is a great opportunity for him. I'm very happy," Randolph said.
After the garbage truck tour, Jelani was treated to a toy shopping spree at Target.
According to Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada, there are currently 245 kids waiting to have their wishes granted. If you'd like to help, click here.
