Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will team up next week to grant an Officer-for-a-Day wish for a New Jersey teen.
Riley Carter, 15, admired the selfless efforts of Las Vegas police as they worked to bring the community together following the 1 October shooting at the Route 91 Harvest festival on the Las Vegas Strip, according to Make-A-Wish. The teen, who recently underwent surgery to relieve symptoms of epilepsy, decided his one true wish is to travel to Las Vegas to meet his heroes.
On Sept. 30, Carter will spend the day with LVMPD's Northwest Area Command as an Officer-for-a-Day. As such, Carter says he is looking forward to helping around the neighborhood, wearing a vest and driving in a police car.
During his special day, among other activities, Carter will have a chance to board a helicopter, meet a SWAT team and explore a SWAT vehicle, and interact with the K-9 unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.